LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector today announced the Company's launch and first order for its licensed brand "MicroDose" Oral Strips (www.microdosestrips.com) for the medicinal market of California. Agritek Holdings will provide the licensing and packaging to produce the exclusive line of 10mg and 50 mg oral strips as a medicinal alternative for patients. The Agritek "Microdose" brand will be produced and distributed through its permitted manufacturer and collective to multiple dispensaries throughout California. AGTK will receive a flat fee per single package designed exclusively by Agritek Holdings with the first 10,000 units being delivered by the end of July.

The new Microdose Strips (www.microdosestrips.com) are a discreet, dose controlled, evaporating oral strip which offer a unique and smoke-free alternative to patients initially residing and holding medical recommendations in California. The medicated oral strips will be distributed to dispensaries and sold in a single pack. Doses for one oral strip will consist of 10mg and 50mg strips, and are manufactured through a consistent organic sun growth cannabis base. The strip is utilized by placed under the tongue or between the cheek and gum of the mouth with the strip dissolving directly into the bloodstream. The Microdose Strips designed exclusively for Agritek will be available in Indica and Sativa strains and will eventually be launched nationally as a CBD brand through licensed manufacturers. As previously stated, Agritek will receive a flat fee for brand license and package, with distribution and manufacturing being fulfilled through its' licensed manufacturer in California. The product will sell for between $8.00 and $12.00 depending on dose to dispensaries with Agritek receiving a flat fee royalty for packaging and brand name.

"I am excited to announce the launch of our newly licensed brand 'MicroDose Strips' as an alternative delivery system for registered patients under the Agritek Holdings product umbrella. Working directly through the patent holder and California based manufacturer we have developed this brand for distribution to all California based patients and dispensaries. We have always prided ourselves on innovative brands and we plan for MicroDose Strips to become an important medical brand and rising trend for a safe, discreet alternative to smoking or vaping as an effective medical application for cannabis in multiple jurisdictions," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, Inc.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

www.AgritekHoldings.com

305.721.2727

info@agritekholdings.com



