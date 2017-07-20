LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that the first Huawei module based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform is now available. The new module, Huawei ME309-562, is designed to support M2M and IoT applications in the North American market. The ME309-562 is the first module to come to market pursuant to the agreement executed by Huawei and Sequans and announced in February that Huawei would build a family of modules based on Sequans' Monarch platform.

"Huawei has moved quickly in bringing their first Monarch-based module to market and we are very pleased to see their aggressive response to demand from IoT customers," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Huawei is an important module partner for Sequans and we look forward to a long and productive relationship delivering LTE for IoT to device makers everywhere."

Huawei's ME309-562 LTE Cat M1 module supports LTE bands 2, 4, 12, and 13 and numerous interfaces, including LGA (120 pin), UART, SIM, LED JTAG, power supply and antenna. It includes an embedded UDP/TCP/FTP/HTTP stack and proprietary FOTA.

The module is based on Sequans' Monarch platform, the world's first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) chip that is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices.

See also:

Huawei selects Sequans for new family of LTE for IoT modules

Sequans Module Partners

Forward looking statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005246/en/

Contacts:

Sequans Communications S.A.

Media relations:

Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1-425-736-0569

kimberly@sequans.com

or

Investor relations:

Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1-212-830-9080

claudia@sequans.com.