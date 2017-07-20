Sungrow Launches the Largest 10m Anechoic Chamber in PV & ESS Industry

HEFEI, China, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, recently announced that its 10m Anechoic Chamber, which has the highest power distribution capacity and one of the most advanced designs in PV and energy storage system (ESS) industry, has come into use. The anechoic chamber, also known as electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) chamber, will facilitateEMC testsfor new products and helpdevelop EMC solution technologies and products accordingly.

The chamber, which cost around 5 million USD and took about two years to plan and construct, covers an area of over 700 m2 and has an internal height of 7.8m. As the first of its kind in the industry, it can test large electrical equipment like a PV inverter turnkey station as large as 5MW and as heavy as 20 tons at a distance of 10m which is required by relevant standards. By employing the ROHDE & SCHWARZ EMC testing system, the chamber can reach test accuracy equal to that of major third-party testing organizations.

"This anechoic chamber, as a key testing facility, symbolizes the technology leadership of Sungrow. It can conduct EMC tests for PV inverters, storage inverters, and other electrical equipment," said Thomas Wang, director of Sungrow testing center. "We will build on our current advanced testing capability and enhance our testing system by introducing morestate-of-the-artequipment and adopting higher testing standards."

Sungrow has always emphasized the importance of product process control and technology upgrading. Its independent testing center, equipped with the most advanced testing platforms, is now accredited by UL, CSA, TUV SUDand TUV Reheinland as their witness laboratory. "The EMC chamber strengthens our capability for product tests and will help usdevelop more efficient and reliable products for our customers worldwide," said Professor Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

