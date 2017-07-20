5 Standout Legal Cannabis Companies Worthy of Consideration

NEW YORK, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The legal marijuana market continues to gain momentum, driven by increasing public acceptance and an increasing number of investors looking for viable opportunities on a crowded playing field. According to a recent Gallup poll[1], 60 percent of Americans now support the legalization of marijuana. As the playing field continues to grow in diversification and size, some of the most recognizable and frequently seen names are ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX) (CIIX Profile), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) and CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI).

The market presence of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX) is increasing significantly as the company continues to diversify its entry points into the cannabis space. CIIX aims to become the world's leading publicly traded Chinese medical cannabis company and is focused on investing in the distribution and R&D of cannabidiol-based (CBD) health products and medicines to Chinese-speaking customers throughout the world.

Though marijuana is currently illegal in China, cannabis-based oils are not, which gives CIIX prime access to a market of almost 2 billion customers in China. Additionally, CIIX is expanding its footprint to other countries, having recently incorporated CBD Biotechnology Inc. in British Columbia, Canada. This subsidiary will focus on R&D and distribution of health products that include hemp-based CBD, food and beverage items in Canada.

Recently, CIIX released (http://nnw.fm/w3pbB) news that it's wholly owned Chinesehempoil.com, Inc. subsidiary will now officially accept bitcoin payments, enabling customers purchasing hemp-based health products, foods and beverages to use bitcoin alongside other more common payment methods like PayPal and credit cards. This will enable cannabis customers to complete non-cash transactions in countries with government restrictions in place that limit banking options for cannabis businesses, like the United States.

CIIX is additionally readying its first retail store to open for business in the primarily Chinese community of San Gabriel, California. This store will be among the first to offer CIIX's new OptHemp health product line, which includes the company's first private label product, OptHemp Ultra Premium Hemp Oil. OptHemp has been launched by Chinesehempoil.com and is crafted using a formula that has been optimized for management of inflammation and pain. It is GMO-free and is grown in organic farms in Colorado using a CO2 extraction technology.

The December 2016 launch of the ChineseCBDoil.com website in the free-trade zone of Shanghai, China, was another CIIX milestone. This site is the first CBD health products online store to be offered in the Chinese language, and, alongside its launch, the company additionally introduced the first Chinese language Yelp-style social media app, which offers a database of cannabis dispensaries and marijuana strains along with a platform for reviewing and discussing cannabis products, maps of dispensary locations and more. The app has been approved by the Apple store.

A May 2017 research report issued by Consilium Global Research (http://nnw.fm/a13sJ) projected that CIIX will grow at a CAGR of about 100 percent through 2020 and that the company will attain revenues of $14.8 million by fiscal year 2020, while the underlying market is expected to grow at a rate of 80 percent.

Another promising legal cannabis play is Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), a vertically integrated agriculture company with multiple subsidiaries in the medical cannabis space. The company's focus is on consistently cultivating and providing high-quality medical marijuana to qualified, registered medical marijuana establishments while furthering researching in the medical cannabis industry to eventuate the cultivation and cross-breeding of marijuana strains that can treat various ailments. Terra Tech is uniquely positioned to operate safe and successful medical marijuana cultivation facilities throughout the United States as cannabis use approval advances across the country. The company recently received its Dual Use Marijuana business licenses from the state of Nevada, enabling its four Blüm cannabis dispensaries in that state to begin adult-use cannabis sales.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) is distinguished as the first company to have made hemp-based CBD products available in the U.S. and globally, having found legal means of offering these products in the U.S. despite federal restrictions on cannabis. MJNA is providing high-quality cannabis-derived products that feature non-psychoactive cannabinoids like CBD, which boasts various potential health applications independent of reliance on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Going outside the U.S. to grow low-THC varieties of cannabis (hemp), MJNA offers CBD hemp oil from carefully cultivated hemp plants and imports it into the U.S. CBD hemp oil is fully legal in the U.S. and is non-psychoactive, containing a full spectrum of phyto-cannabinoids and high CBD content with almost no THC. MJNA's products include pure CBD oil, oil capsules, oil chewing gum, oil tinctures, sprays and liquids, as well as CBD vaporizers, vape oil, vaporizer pens, and hemp oil body care. In addition to MJNA's success in offering legal hemp-based CBD products in the U.S., the company has also broken into markets in Mexico, Brazil and Europe. The first office for MJNA's subsidiary, HempMeds Mexico, opened in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in June 2017.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) markets and distributes hemp to provide investors an opportunity to be at the forefront of cannabis and hemp innovation, cultivation, processing and distribution. MCOA's focus is on producing a diverse portfolio of synergistic companies that deliver value to shareholders. The company's vertically integrated business model has ideally positioned it and its partners for rapid growth. MCOA's portfolio of brands, investments and joint ventures includes hempSMART, Club Harmoneous, Bougainville, GateC Research and MoneyTrac Technology.

Another interesting marijuana play, CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics using synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division that manufactures, markets and sells plant-based CBD products. The company's pharmaceutical division is focused on developing synthetically formulated CBD-based medicines and is pursuing FDA approval for drugs that have specific indications utilizing CBD as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. The company has achieved promising preclinical results in developing CBD medicines for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions, with its pipeline currently including CVSI-007 to support the cessation of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company's consumer products include PlusCBD Oil and Purified Liquids.

For investors seeking action in the legal marijuana market, the named companies offer the chance to participate in an interesting array of industry niches, making the case for further due diligence and market research.

