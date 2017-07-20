Hyper-Connection in Internet-connectivity Transforming Brand Value and Consumer Interactions

ALBANY, New York, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Researchmoz has released a new publication, titled "TrendSights Analysis: Hyper-Connection - How Internet-connectivity has revolutionized brand and consumer interactions." The comprehensive report on TrendSights Analysis: Hyper-Connection offers an elaborate assessment of the key factors in Internet connectivity shaping consumer interactions and influencing brand values. The research offers in-depth insights into the key drivers and restraints, notable consumer trends and attitudes, emerging opportunities, technological advancements, and lucrative growth avenues. The study presents how the hyper-connectivity affects brand communication and the strategies adopted by various players to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

The report takes a closer look at major interconnected digital interactions among consumers and brands and evaluates the changes in digital strategies of companies in major regions affecting the competitive landscape. The study presents a detailed insights into the market dynamics of various types of consumers such as brands-to-consumers, between consumers, and from consumers-to-brands. The research analyzes how innovative strategy implications for each of the consumer categories affect the market dynamics. The report zeroes in on the role of Internet hyper-connectivity in product development initiatives of companies in various consumer markets.

According to the report, 33% of consumers in the age group of 18-34 years are found to be active on social media important, and consider this to be important. This is a key factor shaping the hyper-connection trends in global markets. This is 11 percentage points higher than the people in the age group of over 35. Three in five of the global consumers are projected to be influenced by new exciting experiences rather than experimenting new products. This is a seminal factor shaping the consumer preferences and inclination in various consumer markets in the coming years.

The growing significance of generating positive consumer experience in various retail markets is anticipated to alter the dynamics of digital marketing strategies of several companies in major regions. Leading brands are proactively incorporating these changes in digital strategy to gain a stronghold in the consumer market. Furthermore, the soaring popularity of IoT and burgeoning data centers are crucial factors triggering major changes in the brand positioning strategies of several companies. A number of such companies are tasked with capitalizing on lucrative trends in hyper Internet connectivity in the coming years in order to become grow agile and reap significant competitive benefits.

The fast-moving consumer goods industry is particularly affected by the changes in the hyper-connected world and numerous players shape their product development initiatives based on them. For instance, three in five consumers across the globe give increasingly high focus on making the product appealing through the application of a variety of social media tools. Constant advancements in information technology and changing focus of chief information executives across companies have made substantial changes in brand communication approaches in consumer markets.

