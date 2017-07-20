Climate Test Chamber Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Enhanced Usage in Wide Range of Applications From 2012 to 2022: Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Climate Test Chamber Market is classified on the basis of product type as temperature & humidity chamber, dynamic climate chamber, constant climate chamber, benchtop, thermal shock, walk-in chambers, specialty chambers and others. A climate chamber, also called as a climatic chamber or environmental chamber, is an enclosed space used in order to test the effects of specified environmental conditions on biological items, industrial products, materials, and electronic devices and components.

They are used for several kinds of testing such as accelerated stress testing, prototype evaluation, production testing, research & development testing, reliability testing, failure analysis, and any other application where environmental simulation is required. The factors that propel the growth of the Global Climate Test Chamber Research Report 2017 include wide range of applications, increasing demand, precise and homogenous temperature control.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Climate Test Chamber Research Report 2017 include ESPEC, Thermotron, Binder, CSZ, Memmert, Angelantoni, TPS, CTS, CME, Envsin, Weiss Technik, Russells Technical Products, Climats, Scientific Climate Systems, Fentron Klimasimulation, Caron, Hastest Solutions, Komeg, EQUILAM, Patriot Plant, Hitachi, Kambic, Hastest Solutions, Shanghai Jiayu, China CEPREI, Guangzhou Mingsheng and others.

