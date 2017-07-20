ANEXIO & Radware(R) Partner to Protect the Digital Enterprise

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / ANEXIO, the leading "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced it will further protect digital enterprises by leveraging real-time Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack mitigation from Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery. Digital enterprises typically have the same three characteristics: 1) applications have become the center of their business; 2) users expect flawless experience from those applications; 3) the delivery environment for the applications has become more complex.

"Radware gets it. The digital enterprise is definitely here," said Tony Pompliano ANEXIO President and CEO. "As digital transformation becomes more commonplace, customer experience becomes the new king. This means applications have become the center of business and it also means that users expect flawless experience from their apps. ANEXIO is pleased to partner with Radware as we ensure the reliability of the entire user experience for our customers from their first mouse click through the full delivery environment."

"Radware is pleased to be working with ANEXIO," said David Anderson, Vice President of U.S. Sales at Radware. "ANEXIO is an exciting IaaS provider who understands the value of 24x7x365 DDoS protection. This is especially important when you consider that their customers live in today's Digital Economy and have ever-increasing expectations for availability and performance."

ANEXIO aims to protect its business clients while also securing the experience of their digital end users against the ever-increasing security threat matrix that all enterprises face in today's connected world of applications, data centers, and hybrid clouds.

Radware's Attack Mitigation System (AMS), in addition to the company's Web Application Firewall (WAF), can protect ANEXIO's customers against DDoS attacks that cause network outages and application service degradation. It also mitigates network-wide, multi-vector attacks and scrubs volumetric attacks against ANEXIO's wholly-owned IP network.

ANEXIO and Radware protect enterprises and their end users three ways:

1. Multi-layered protection from all types of network DDoS attacks including: UDP flood attacks, TCP flood attacks, GMP flood attacks, SYN flood attacks, ICMP flood attacks and out-of-state flood attacks.

2. Network behavioral analysis module that prevents application resource misuse & zero-minute malware spread while protecting against HTTP page flood attacks, DNS flood attacks, SIP flood attacks, network and port scanning, brute force attacks and malware propagation.

3. Intrusion prevention module that protects against: application vulnerabilities/exploits, network and port scanning, anonymizers, OS vulnerabilities and exploits, protocol anomalies and IPv6 attacks.

Existing ANEXIO customers can inquire about DDoS protection by asking their ANEXIO account executive. New customers interested in learning more about ANEXIO and our full suite of services can call 919-295-9120 for an appointment or email sales@anexio.com and request a DDoS overview.

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry with Desktop to Data Center solutions designed specifically for customers seeking a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The company's Mission Critical Infrastructure strategy is anchored by six Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center, and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's offerings include colocation, networking, Cloud services, storage, disaster recovery, Managed IT, and Managed VoIP. Every ANEXIO product and service is backed up by United States-based customer support. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio delivers service level assurance for business-critical applications while maximizing IT efficiency. Radware's solutions empower more than 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2017 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Radware and all other Radware product and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice.

