

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-based Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMF) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan-drug designation to gilteritinib in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or AML.



Gilteritinib is a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor of FLT3 and AXL, which are involved in the growth of cancer cells. The company said Gilteritinib has demonstrated inhibitory activity against FLT3 internal tandem duplication as well as tyrosine kinase domain, two common types of FLT3 mutations that are seen in up to one third of patients with AML.



The Orphan Drug Designation program assigns status to drugs and biologics intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.



Astellas said it is currently investigating gilteritinib in various AML patient populations through several planned and already initiated Phase 3 trials, including the registrational ADMIRAL trial in relapsed/refractory FLT3+ AML.



Gilteritinib was discovered through a research collaboration with Kotobuki Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Astellas has exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and potentially commercialize gilteritinib.



Steven Benner, senior vice president and global therapeutic area head, oncology development, Astellas, said, 'Fewer than 10,000 Americans will be diagnosed with FLT3 mutation-positive AML this year and while that may be a small percentage of the overall population, it is an important group of patients who are deserving of potential new treatments.'



