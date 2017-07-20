SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 20, 2017) - News about progress in two of this biotech's development programs prompted a rating upgrade by analyst Adam Walsh of Stifel Nicolaus & Company.

Included in this article is: DURECT Corp. (NASDAQ: DRRX)

In a July 12 research report, Stifel outlined the firm's investment thesis for the biotech, noting that "DURECT Corp. appears poised for upside over the next 12-18 months, in our view. We expect Posimir to remain in focus near-term ahead of upcoming pivotal P3 PERSIST results due 4Q17 and potential approval/launch as soon as 2H18."

Walsh described Posimir as "a nonopioid analgesic that is designed to provide three days of local pain relief following one-time intraincisional instillation at the close of surgery. The drug forms a biodegradable depot that releases bupivacaine directly into the surgical site at a constant rate over 72 hours."

Should Posimir receive FDA approval, "we believe the drug could potentially play a role in reducing the duration and cost of hospital stays, decreasing the use of postoperative opioids, and reducing the resources required to manage postoperative pain," Walsh noted.

