Grid 5 and Grid 1 target areas to be drilled this summer with $2.1 million budget

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ) has commenced the summer drill program on the West McArthur uranium project ("Project"). Cameco's recently completed high definition ground geophysical survey has confirmed the location of three parallel conductors identified as the C10 conductor package at Grid 5. At Grid 1 a conductive basement target is defined 180 metres north of the alteration zones and uranium mineralization reported in historical drill hole EL-12.

The summer drill program will have concurrent drilling on the two target areas. The work will be carried out by a helicopter supported team based at Cameco's nearby majority-owned McArthur River mine. These target areas are detailed and shown in the figures below.