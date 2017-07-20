DURHAM, NC and MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- EDRM, the leading standards organization for the eDiscovery market under the auspices of the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, and Women in eDiscovery™ (WiE) today announced a new affiliate agreement.

"Our affiliation with Women in eDiscovery is a natural fit," says James Waldron, executive director of EDRM. "A number of active members of Women in eDiscovery are also members of EDRM. Active members are the lifeblood of both organizations. As technology transforms the legal profession, EDRM members are working collaboratively with bench and bar to develop vital frameworks, standards, educational tools, and other resources to guide the adoption and use of eDiscovery technologies."

"Women in eDiscovery emphasizes education, networking and leadership development for our members," says Beth Finkle, executive director of Women in eDiscovery. "I imagine that virtually every member of Women in eDiscovery is familiar with the EDRM reference model, a cornerstone in eDiscovery education throughout the industry. The affiliate relationship with EDRM will provide WiE members with opportunities to build practical skills and knowledge that make them more effective in their professional roles, and to contribute their talents to the important initiatives that EDRM is undertaking."

EDRM offers several benefits and opportunities for members:

Frequent educational programs, both live and webcast, on a variety of eDiscovery topics. A new TAR webinar series is planned during August 2017.

Practical eDiscovery tools, calculators, glossaries and test data sets.

Security Audit guidelines to help evaluate the security capabilities of cloud providers and third parties offering electronic discovery or managed services.

Opportunities to contribute to the active TAR project, developing guidelines for Technology Assisted Review in eDiscovery.

Opportunities to participate in the active Cross-border project, focused on cross-border discovery and the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Center for Judicial Studies' TAR Best Practices Conference Sept. 7-8. At this invitation-only conference, 15 federal judges and 80-100 lawyers will discuss the development of best practices for using TAR.

With the new agreement, EDRM will provide WiE members a 20 percent discount on membership fees.

Details about EDRM membership are available at http://www.edrm.net/join/.

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are more than 5,000 members and 27 chapters worldwide.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

