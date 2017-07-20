SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Alat Medika Indonesia as distributor for dermaPACE® and liaison for clinical trials participation for Company's wound care product in Indonesia. The expected revenue from this agreement will be north of $1 million over the next three years.

André Mouton, V.P. International Sales and Relations of SANUWAVE, stated, "This decision to engage Alat Medika Indonesia was made to increase our focus and visibility within Indonesia for the wound care market. It is of the utmost importance that we partner with distributors that have influence and a good track record within the Indonesian market. It is well known that diabetes and related concerns need to be addressed within Indonesia and having access to outstanding technology such as SANUWAVE's within the country is a positive step. We will need speedy access to potential clinical trials to ensure we add value with our product offering as well as clinical proven outcome. These factors will lead to faster market entry and closer ties with identified Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)," concluded André Mouton.

Christian Hainsch, Chief Product Officer of Alat Medika International Group, declared, "Setting the 'PACE®' in wound healing in Indonesia! A technical milestone in professional wound healing is coming to Indonesia. With dermaPACE, SANUWAVE developed an innovative medical device for patients suffering from diabetic wounds, ulcer or burn injuries. One of the major indications for the use of dermaPACE, and most important for Indonesia, is the treatment of diabetic ulcers. With dermaPACE the regeneration process of tissue from chronic wounds is increased and can be an alternative to amputation or medication based treatment. Diabetes and other patients benefit from a simple, painless and side-effect free treatment for faster healing and quicker recovery to improve quality of life," concluded Mr. Hainsch.

SANUWAVE is using this occasion to further educate on our lead wound care product dermaPACE. This Extracorporeal Shockwave Technology (ESWT) device, based upon electrohydraulic principles, is CE Marked and has enjoyed success in certain markets within the European Union treating a wide variety of skin conditions such as pressure ulcers, burns, post-operative wounds, and scar reduction. dermaPACE has been proven, in two US based clinical trials enrolling 336 subjects, to be safe and effective in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Within a few weeks of initial treatment, wounds treated with dermaPACE reduce in area at superior rates compared to control subjects. dermaPACE exhibits superiority in wound area reduction within 12 weeks of initial treatment and exhibits superiority in wound closure within 20 weeks of initial treatment. The use of dermaPACE allows the clinician to more easily, and more cost-effectively, manage wounds. More importantly, the patient's quality of life improves significantly.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About Alat Medika Indonesia

Being a reliable partner for hospitals, doctors and health care facilities, Alat Medika Group Indonesia brings the best medical devices to Indonesia. Serving the health care market with dedication, passion and highest quality technology standards the expert team of Alat Medika provides local medical practitioners, clinics and hospitals with a full range of medical devices ranging from laboratory equipment to radiology, sonography, laser technology for diagnostics, therapy and health care. Our team of technical and medical experts helps customers all over Indonesia to identify their needs, supply best in class medical devices and maintain and service the health care infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

