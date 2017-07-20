SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company), announces today that is has begun the launch of the first round of CBD Pet Products while preparing several more brand name products owned by the company.

The company is now selling and shipping its own cannabis product line, in addition to its legacy veterinarian supplies line. The newest of the products are the Pet Drops, and the Pet Treats. CBD pet drops can help with arthritis, compromised immune systems, stress responses, aggression and digestive issues. Veterinarians are also finding CBD hemp can be useful in treating acute ailments like sprains and strains, torn ligaments, bone breaks and even during post-operative care to reduce swelling, pain and stiffness.

Matt Scott, Director, stated "Our new products are high-grade CBD and lab tested with maximum performance using 5mg dosages and liquid drops for the best results. The pet market is changing and CBD has gained acceptability. The presence and regulatory role of the endocannabinoid system in all animals has been confirmed by scientific studies. Like humans, animals produce endocannabinoids that act on specific receptors that are found throughout the body, and regulate various physiological roles. In diseased states, the activation of these receptors with phytocannabinoids could be helpful to treat the underlying problem. Cannabinoids, particularly cannabidiol (CBD), has the potential to treat various medical problems, in a non-toxic way. THC may be harmful for pets, and it may also cause psychoactive effects. No study has ever reported CBD is harmful to pets, but rather it is beneficial in many ways. Not all, but most, of the edible canine cannabis treats are virtually THC-free, completely non-psychoactive and non-toxic to pets. These edible treats are derived from hemp, instead of marijuana, due to legal issues."

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies.

