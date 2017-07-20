MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Tricentis today announced that revenues have grown 101 percent year-to-date over the same period in 2016. The company saw especially strong adoption of its Continuous Testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, by new customers in banking, finance, and telecommunications.

Tricentis officials cite the fast-evolving scope of the software development process as spurring its increasing leadership position in automated software testing. Agile programming methodologies and the evolution and growth of DevOps have reduced software development cycles from months to weeks, forcing organizations to compress testing cycles. The problem is that today's legacy testing platforms mirror the months-long development cycles of the past, not the realities of the present.

"We attribute the growth to having the right product at the right time," said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "Software testing in the new world of DevOps and Agile remains dominated by yesterday's application lifecycle management (ALM) tools and manual testing -- and they simply don't meet the needs of today's accelerated development processes and a new 'need for speed.' Early on, Tricentis realized that the cross-industry trend towards rapid iterations in code development would require a transformative shift in thinking and a transformation of testing methodologies. That was our vision then, and it remains the key to our growth today."

While achieving significant revenue growth and customer acquisition, Tricentis introduced three important developments designed to help enterprises transform testing and accelerate digital transformation:

Introduced exploratory testing for the Atlassian marketplace, removing Agile testing bottlenecks and improving collaboration across cross-functional teams.





Released a breakthrough solution for BI and Data Warehouse testing, providing enterprises a faster and more reliable way to protect the integrity of the data that the business relies on.





Released the first platform for autonomous SAP testing in partnership with Panaya. This solution automatically verifies how SAP updates impact critical business processes so that new SAP business processes can be introduced to the market faster and with reduced business risk.

About Tricentis

Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools -- achieving test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on:

