Growing Revenue

Medical Marijuana recently reported second quarter gross revenue that grew 269% to $6,131,415 and year-to-date revenue that increased 203% to $9,651,088. With its largest single month of revenue ever, Kannaway® was a key contributor to the successful quarter.

"As a well-known Company of Firsts, we are encouraged to see the company achieve a new milestone -- hitting its highest revenue mark ever in this last financial quarter," said Medical Marijuana Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus in a recent press release. "We continue to work closely with our portfolio companies to ensure their success, and look forward to breaking new records as we continue to expand our footprint in new markets."

"We are confident that Kannaway® is on a trajectory that continues to exceed expectations," said Kannaway® CEO Black Schroeder in the same press release detailing the growth. "We are proud to be a part of the Medical Marijuana Inc. family, which actively supports efforts to increase access to cannabidiol (CBD) products worldwide."

In addition to Kannaway®, the company owns several other subsidiaries involved in many areas of the cannabis industry. These businesses include its HempMeds businesses focused on the development of hemp-based CBD products and its stake in AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. -- a pharmaceutical company developing chewable cannabinoid products designed to treat several different medical conditions.

Innovative Business

Kannaway® is a lifestyle brand focused on all-natural ingredients, including high-quality cannabidiol-rich (CBD) hemp oil. These products are manufactured from a full-spectrum cannabinoid blend extracted from harvested hemp plants and packaged pure, with no other ingredients or additives. With growing demand for CBD products, the company's products have enjoyed a lot of success over the past couple of years.

The company's primary products include:

Rev!ve - Bi-Bong herbal formula, organic MCT oil, and natural hemp-based CBDs designed for a healthy lifestyle.

Kannaway Energy Chews - CBD hemp oil, caffeine, and B-vitamins for the controlled release of energy throughout the day.

Defined Transformation - Anti-aging skin care line that blends botanicals and detoxifying herbs with hemp-based CBD oil.

HempVap - The first hemp-based CBD vaporizing product on the market that doesn't use high nicotine to achieve a buzz.

Kannaway's Pure CBD - A line of pure CBD products designed for customers looking to avoid even trace amounts of THC.

These products are sold through a multi-level marketing business model that leverages brand ambassadors to market goods to consumers. Brand ambassadors are paid a commission or their own sales while building a sales organization and receiving commissions or bonuses on sales generated by their own distributors. As the only cannabis MLM, the company was awarded Start-up of the Year in 2014 by the Academy of Multi-Level Marketing.

Currently, the company's products are distributed in the United States with plans to move into Europe, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

