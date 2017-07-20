VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Metanor Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of James N. Fairbairn to the Metanor team as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Fairbairn is a finance professional with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and financial and management reporting. He is a Chartered Accountant who brings strong financial skills and who has served as a senior officer and/or a director in both public and privately held companies.

The transition between the actual CFO, Ms. Claudine Levesque, and Mr. Fairbairn will be scaled over several months to assure a smooth business transition. All of us at Metanor wish to thank Claudine, who successfully managed the company finance over the last nine years.

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, President and COO of Metanor Resources commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jim, a qualified and experienced individual. His knowledge will be an asset to the Company through its next phase of growth."

In addition, the Corporation announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive share purchase options to Mr. Fairbairn in accordance with the terms and conditions of its incentive share purchase option plan. These options immediately vested, have an exercise price of $0.81 and will be valid for a period of five years, until July 14, 2022.

About Metanor Resources Inc.

Metanor Resources Inc. is a Quebec based emerging gold producer having its main assets, the Bachelor mine and the Barry project, in addition to over 15,000 ha of exploration property, located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec in the heart of the Urban-Barry Camp. With the support of strategic investors, a strong management team experienced at all levels of project development and project financing, Metanor is seeking growth through the development of its properties using a partnership approach with local communities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

Contacts:

Pascal Hamelin

President & COO

819-825-8678

phamelin@metanor.ca



Metanor Resources Inc.

819-825-8678

info@metanor.ca



