Park Place Technologies Acquires Singapore-Based Performance Data

Acquisition enables Park Place Technologies to expand its global footprint throughout the Middle East and Asia

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Park Place Technologies announced today it has completed a carve-out acquisition with Performance Data, a global IT service provider headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices in Singapore and Malaysia. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Park Place acquired the majority of Performance Data's assets, enabling Park Place to expand its existing data center services and support throughout Asia and beyond. The company plans to immediately begin to integrate its operations, distribution, customer service, sales and support.

"We are thrilled to welcome Performance Data to the Park Place Technologies team," said Ed Kenty, Chairman and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "Performance Data's strong track record of delivering superior IT service and support seamlessly aligns with Park Place's mission and future vision. As we continue to invest in new growth opportunities, welook forward to growing our talent and enhancing our global capabilities for our customers."

Since 2008, Performance Data has grown to service Fortune 100 and small and mid-sized IT clients across Asia and the Middle East. Supporting most major OEM hardware and OS platforms, Performance Data will integrate with Park Place's existing operations and services, allowing the company to expand its global operations. As a result, Park Place customers will benefit from an experienced, premier team of engineers.

Performance Data's James Lim, COO, will stay on as AVP, Asia. Lim added, "On behalf of myself and the entire Performance Data team, we are excited to join Park Place Technologies. This new partnership will enable us to grow to new heights and allow our customers to enjoy quicker turnaround times, more personalized customer care and better service delivery. We look forward to working together to deliver quality IT service to data centers throughout Asia and the Middle East."

Park Place's acquisition of Performance Data marks the company's fourth acquisition over the past 12 months and latest effort to solidify and grow its position as a global leader in legacy enterprise storage, IT and hardware maintenance.

"Park Place has a strong customer base across Asia and the Middle East," added Chris Adams, President and Chief Operating Officer, Park Place Technologies. "This acquisition of Performance Data provides us with a great opportunity to enhance our regional service offering and optimize our ability to better serve more customers around the world."

In November 2016, Park Place opened an Asia location in Singapore. Additionally, in May 2017, the company acquired Prestige Data Centre Solutions, a UK-based IT infrastructure solutions provider.

About Performance Data

Performance Data, privately held and headquartered in Delaware, USA, is a global IT service provider for hardware maintenance and systems integration services.Established in 2008, Performance Data has a track record of providing quality services to its clients, who are predominantly IT service providers to many global companies, to deliver flexible and reliable third-party maintenance (TPM) services for most major OEM hardware and OS platforms globally.

About Park Place Technologies

Since 1991, Park Place Technologies has provided an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. As the world's largest pure play post-warranty data center maintenance organization, Park Place supports more than 9,000 organizations in over 100countries, offering an exceptional customer experience, superior service delivery, and an operational advantage for businesses ranging from government, higher education and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.

Park Place Technologies Media

Judie Vegh

jvegh@parkplacetech.com

440-591-6377

Michele Mendelson

parkplacetech@kwittken.com

646-747-7163

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535647/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg