Global $1.66 Billion Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, 2017-2025

Global vertical lift module market is expected to grow from US$ 743.8 million in 2016 to US$ 1667.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2025.

The vertical lift module market comprises of storage systems that are automated and on operators commands are used for either storage or retrieval of products inside a warehouse for optimization and space efficiency needs. The space efficiencies achieved coupled with rising demands for strategically managed SCM by various end-user industries especially retail, e-commerce, and logistics are drastically creating opportunities for implementations of such storage systems in the recent times.

Europe, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises, has witnessed highest adoptions of vertical lift modules by various organizations. North America is the second largest adopter of vertical lift module solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) . The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user automotive sector accounted for the largest share of the vertical lift module market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the prominent regions in vertical lift module market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable implementation of vertical lift module solutions in different application segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in automotive and electronic sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for vertical lift module. The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of vertical lift module market include Kardex Remstar., Schaefer Group., Weland Lagersystem AB., Modula S.p.A., and SencorpWhite, among others.

