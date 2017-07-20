Fleet Complete Unveils New Leading-Edge Mobile Platform

TORONTO, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fleet Complete launches its next-generation IoT platform with more features, new mobile tools and an enhanced user experience.

As a leading global provider of IoT technology for businesses with fleets, assets and mobile workforce, Fleet Complete® continues to advance its global product range with the release of its next-generation Fleet Management platform that boasts new mobile management tools and features for cutting-edge business optimization. This release includes the launch of the new Task Tracker app that enhances time management and worker productivity for businesses that provide on demand services.

Following its acquisitions in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of the global expansion strategy, Fleet Complete has been heavily invested in the advancement of its comprehensive IoT platform, planning for the future needs and business growth of its clients worldwide. Today, the Fleet Complete platform is donning innovative enhancements and an expanded applications portfolio, all geared towards improved user experience and a more holistic mobile fleet management.

The new Task Tracker app injects the product range with more capabilities, enhanced digital job distribution, automated activity management and intuitive user interface. It is now available for download in Google and Apple stores to new and existing clients.

"Our continuous goal is to empower our customers worldwide with the most comprehensive business solutions platform in the fleet management industry" comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "We ensure an on-going investment into the platform's unceasing innovation and keep evolving our product range year in and year out. The Task Tracker app is the next-generation tool for resource management, bringing advanced task tracking functions, the latest user interface, and multi-language support, which we are very excited to introduce to the market."

In addition to the app release, some exciting new features are unveiled with the enhancements made to our global Fleet Complete Platform that include Mobile Application Assignment (MAA) and Patchmap for ultimate functionality coverage. The new Mobile Application Assignment tool is geared towards administrators and managers, facilitating access distribution to Fleet Complete users for business of all sizes, while Patchmap will help increase safety levels for staff in the oil fields with the most comprehensive road information available for Western Canada.

"Removing complexity and labour-intensive manual work from business operations is key to an agile and productive workforce," says Alan Fong, CTO of Fleet Complete, "With our high-end enhanced IoT platform, we aim to liberate managers and mobile workers from barriers that often hinder productivity. Our new cost-effective, flexible solutions will help our clients to scale when and where needed, streamline business processes and gain a competitive edge over the rest."

About Fleet Complete®

Based in Toronto, Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 8,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia and T-Mobile in Europe, remaining one of the fastest-growing companies in North America that has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.). For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

