Institute of Trading and Portfolio Management Announce September New York Conference at Radisson Martinique Manhattan

The Institute of Trading and Portfolio Management (ITPM) have announced the details of their annual fall conference in New York City at the Radisson Martinique Hotel on 23 September, with keynote speakers: Anton Kreil, Raj Malhotra, David Perlin, Ben Berggreen and Christopher Quill.

The ITPM New York Conference will this year be the final stop on a four-date tour of North America, which includesLos Angeles,Dallas,TorontoandNew York. The New York Conference will be held on Saturday afternoon and evening on 23 September and will include FIVE main keynote speakers including Anton Kreil, Raj Malhotra, David Perlin, Ben Berggreen and Christopher Quill.

Anton is the Managing Partner of the Institute, a 400-strong community of Retail Traders globally that trade financial markets with their own money and Institute money.

Raj Malhotra, David Perlin and Ben Berggreen are Senior Trading Mentors at the Institute who have taught hundreds of successful Professional Traders and Portfolio Managers in their careers.

Christopher Quill is the Institute's Quant Analyst who supports the team with deep Quantitative Research.

Overall, the team have taught over 30,000 Retail Traders in the last five years and at the New York Conference, Retail Traders will be taught very important lessons in order to help them become consistently profitable trading the financial markets.

The schedule of the New York Conference is packed with seminars starting at 12pm and ending and 6pm.

Starting off the day, the former head of the International Trading Desk at Goldman Sachs, David Perlin will be presenting "The Investment Spectrum and Finding Your Niche." After this, Hedge Fund Trader Ben Berggreen will be presenting "Full on Commodity Futures Trading." Then, former Goldman Sachs Trader Anton Kreil, former head of Options Trading at Bank of America and Nomura, Raj Malhotra, and Chris Quill will be presenting "Make Options Trading Great Again."

The final seminar given by Anton Kreil - "The Ultimate Western World Hedge" - will be of ultra-importance given U.S. Equity Markets are currently trading on all-time highs.

Details of the full schedule can be found,HERE.

After the conference, a secret nearby location will be announced for drinks and networking, included in the standard ticket price for all delegates. Following this, delegates have the opportunity to attend a VIP Dinner with Anton Kreil, Raj Malhotra, David Perlin, Ben Berggreen and Chris Quill to further their trading knowledge and careers in Financial Markets.

VIP Ticket Holders will be taken to one of Manhattan's finest restaurants at 9pm where they get to discuss their personal situations in a more intimate small group environment, leveraging the knowledge of the group at a personal level.

All Ticket types can be accessed,HERE.

Commenting on today's announcement, Christopher Quill made the following Statement on behalf of the Institute: "We all love going to New York for our Annual Conference. The crowd there are very savvy and are always surprised when we come to town because we have a fresh perspective and a new way of looking at things that they're not used to. There is a lot to get through on the day and it will be intense, but delegates will learn key information and strategy to seriously help them become consistently profitable. We can't wait to get there again and meet everyone."

