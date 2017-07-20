Small Arms Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By End-User (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-Defence), by Firing System (Gas-Operated, Recoil-Operated, Manually-Operated), by Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), and by Region and Key National Markets, Including the US, Germany, India and More.
Small arms are procured for a variety of purposes, ranging from sporting through to defence applications. As a result, the market outlook for this area of the defence sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $3.9bn in 2017 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecast growth for the Small Arms market.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Key benefits of purchasing this report:
• Learn About the Future Small Arms Industry Outlook- The Small Arms regional market forecasts will confirm and underpin your own analysis
• Keep Up To Speed With Small Arms submarkets- Find submarket forecasts for the following segments:
• By End-User
- Military
- Law Enforcement
- Hunting
- Sports
- Self-Defence
• By Firing System
- Gas-Operated
- Recoil-Operated
- Manually Operated
• By Type
- Pistol
- Revolver
- Rifle
- Machine Gun
- Shotgun
• Stay Informed About Small Arms - Read Visiongain's Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market.
• Save Time Researching with Visiongain's drivers and restraints analysis
• Reinforce Your Business Case For Small Arms - Substantiate you research proposal with our regional and national forecasts, segmented as follows
• North America
- US
- Canada
• Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
• Enhance Your Small Arms Presentations - Find 252 table & charts that you can utilise to illustrate your point in your Small Arms investment proposal.
• Maintain An Advantage In Small Arms - Visiongain's submarket, regional and national market forecasts will inform.
Target readership:
• Arms manufacturers
• Weapons specialists
• Leading defence companies
• R&D engineers
• Technologies
• Suppliers
• Consultancies
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Agencies
As well as anyone involved in the Small Arms market:
With 252 tables and charts and a total length of 190 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Porter's Five Forces analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1924/Small-Arms-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:
Accuracy International
Accu-Tek Firearms
Adcor Defense
Advanced Armament Corp
Alexander Arms
Allied Defense Group
American Outdoor Brands Corporation
Anderson Manufacturing
ArmaLite, Inc.
Armscor
Arsenal Corporation
Barrett Firearms Manufacturing
Benelli Armi SpA
Beretta Holding S.p.A
Birmingham Small Arms Company
Blount International, Inc.
Boberg Arms Corp
Bond Arms
Bravo Company
Brenneke USA
Brownells Inc.
Browning Arms Company
Bushmaster Firearms International
C&H Precision Weapons
Cabot Gun Co
Cadillac Gage
Caesar Guerini
Calico
Century Arms
Charles Daly firearms
CJSP Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant
Cobra Firearms
Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC
Cooper Firearms
Dark Storm Industries
Detonics
Diffraction Ltd
Dillon Aero
Federal Cartridge
FN Herstal
Forjas Taurus
Freedom Group
General Dynamics Corporation
Gibbs Rifle Company
Glock Ges.m.b.H
H.F.M. Helvetica Firearms Manufacturing
Heavy Industries Taxila
Heckler & Koch GmbH
Henry Repeating Arms
Hi-Point Firearms
Indumil
Israel Military Industries
IWI Jericho Pistol
Kahr Arms
Kalashnikov Concern
Kel-Tec
Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau
Kiev Arsenal
Kimber Manufacturing
Knight's Armament Company
Les Baer Custom Inc
Marlin Firearms Co
Maverick Arms
McMillan Firearms
Metal Storm
Mossberg
North American Arms
OJSC State Research and Production Enterprise Bazalt
OJSC V.A. Degtyarev Plant
SC Russian Technologies (Rostec)
Sig Sauer
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.
Springfield Armory
Stinger Systems
STS
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Vincenzo Bernardelli
Walther Arms
Winchester Guns
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com