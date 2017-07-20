Small Arms Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By End-User (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-Defence), by Firing System (Gas-Operated, Recoil-Operated, Manually-Operated), by Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), and by Region and Key National Markets, Including the US, Germany, India and More.

Small arms are procured for a variety of purposes, ranging from sporting through to defence applications. As a result, the market outlook for this area of the defence sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $3.9bn in 2017 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecast growth for the Small Arms market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

Key benefits of purchasing this report:



• Learn About the Future Small Arms Industry Outlook- The Small Arms regional market forecasts will confirm and underpin your own analysis

• Keep Up To Speed With Small Arms submarkets- Find submarket forecasts for the following segments:

• By End-User

- Military

- Law Enforcement

- Hunting

- Sports

- Self-Defence

• By Firing System

- Gas-Operated

- Recoil-Operated

- Manually Operated

• By Type

- Pistol

- Revolver

- Rifle

- Machine Gun

- Shotgun

• Stay Informed About Small Arms - Read Visiongain's Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market.

• Save Time Researching with Visiongain's drivers and restraints analysis

• Reinforce Your Business Case For Small Arms - Substantiate you research proposal with our regional and national forecasts, segmented as follows

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

• Enhance Your Small Arms Presentations - Find 252 table & charts that you can utilise to illustrate your point in your Small Arms investment proposal.

• Maintain An Advantage In Small Arms - Visiongain's submarket, regional and national market forecasts will inform.

Target readership:

• Arms manufacturers

• Weapons specialists

• Leading defence companies

• R&D engineers

• Technologies

• Suppliers

• Consultancies

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Agencies

As well as anyone involved in the Small Arms market:



With 252 tables and charts and a total length of 190 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Porter's Five Forces analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1924/Small-Arms-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:

Accuracy International

Accu-Tek Firearms

Adcor Defense

Advanced Armament Corp

Alexander Arms

Allied Defense Group

American Outdoor Brands Corporation

Anderson Manufacturing

ArmaLite, Inc.

Armscor

Arsenal Corporation

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Benelli Armi SpA

Beretta Holding S.p.A

Birmingham Small Arms Company

Blount International, Inc.

Boberg Arms Corp

Bond Arms

Bravo Company

Brenneke USA

Brownells Inc.

Browning Arms Company

Bushmaster Firearms International

C&H Precision Weapons

Cabot Gun Co

Cadillac Gage

Caesar Guerini

Calico

Century Arms

Charles Daly firearms

CJSP Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant

Cobra Firearms

Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

Cooper Firearms

Dark Storm Industries

Detonics

Diffraction Ltd

Dillon Aero

Federal Cartridge

FN Herstal

Forjas Taurus

Freedom Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Gibbs Rifle Company

Glock Ges.m.b.H

H.F.M. Helvetica Firearms Manufacturing

Heavy Industries Taxila

Heckler & Koch GmbH

Henry Repeating Arms

Hi-Point Firearms

Indumil

Israel Military Industries

IWI Jericho Pistol

Kahr Arms

Kalashnikov Concern

Kel-Tec

Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau

Kiev Arsenal

Kimber Manufacturing

Knight's Armament Company

Les Baer Custom Inc

Marlin Firearms Co

Maverick Arms

McMillan Firearms

Metal Storm

Mossberg

North American Arms

OJSC State Research and Production Enterprise Bazalt

OJSC V.A. Degtyarev Plant

SC Russian Technologies (Rostec)

Sig Sauer

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Springfield Armory

Stinger Systems

STS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Vincenzo Bernardelli

Walther Arms

Winchester Guns

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com