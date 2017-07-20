Cloud Service Management Leader Deepens EMEA Presence as Region Increases Its Reliance on Cloud

CloudHealth Technologies,the leader in cloud service management, today announced that it is expanding its customer base, partner list and business operations in the European region. Helping to fuel the expansion is $46 million in Series D funding, which the company secured in June. The funding round will help CloudHealth Technologies scale international operations and double the size of its global workforce.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005189/en/

CloudHealth Technologies Expands Business in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Cloud adoption in EMEA is growing steadily, with the market projected to reach €44.8 billion by the year 2020, according to Market Research Statistics1. As enterprises turn to the cloud to build apps and manage operations, they improve productivity but, at the same time, face challenges dealing with cloud complexity and managing cost.

"It comes as no surprise that public cloud adoption is accelerating in the European market, given its reputation as a hotbed for technology innovation" said Larry Begley, CFO of CloudHealth Technologies. "Enterprises in the UK and across EMEA are using CloudHealth for visibility into their cloud resources. This allows them to cut costs, improve performance, manage risks, migrate workloads and set policies. Over the next few years, our local presence will continue to grow in order to support our global customers and partners."

In the past twelve months, CloudHealth Technologies has grown its number of direct customers in EMEA by 72 percent. During that same period, the number of partners for the region increased by 500 percent. To support this continued growth, CloudHealth Technologies has opened offices in Amsterdam and in Tel Aviv, where it counts three of the top Israeli service providers as partners: CloudZone, DoIT and AllCloud. The company also moved to an expanded office in central London, with a local workforce that will look to double by year-end 2017.

In-region event participation will continue to be a focus. Earlier this year, local cloud leaders gathered together for a CloudHealth Connect community event in London to discuss cloud challenges and best practices related to cost management, scale, security and governance. CloudHealth Technologies also exhibited at AWS Summits in London and Tel Aviv, and participated in the Cape Town Summit with partner First Distribution. During these events, booth visitors learned about the latest platform enhancements and met with cloud management experts.

"The cloud is an incredible business enabler, but scaling it can be a challenge without proper visibility," said Tyrone Forbes, Senior Capacity and Performance Manager, EE. "When we looked for a way to optimize our AWS environment, CloudHealth was the obvious choice. It helps us control cost and usage, as well as manage thousands of EC2 instances."

"We're seeing huge interest in strategic cloud services, and our mission is to help others sell these services as quickly as possible," said Russell Warne, AWS Lead at First Distribution, a CloudHealth Technologies partner based in South Africa. "CloudHealth is simply one of the strongest levers we offer. Even a new entrant can start adding significant value to customers in an incredibly short space of time."

CloudHealth Technologies' list of EMEA customers includes EE, Elastera, Financial Times, Funding Circle, Telefonica, Transport for London and Randstad. CloudHealth has also added many EMEA service providers to its growing Cloud Business Accelerator Program. New partners include ACA IT-Solutions, AllCloud, ANS Group, CDW, DoIT, HeleCloud, PA Consulting, Rebura LTD, Sopra Steria, Softcat plc, Storm Reply and Taldor Cloud market.

To learn more, visit www.cloudhealthtech.com.

Additional background

Blog: Financial Times: Gamifying Cost Optimization with CloudHealth

Financial Times: Gamifying Cost Optimization with CloudHealth Case study: The Economist's Big Move to the Cloud with Help from Cloudreach and CloudHealth

The Economist's Big Move to the Cloud with Help from Cloudreach and CloudHealth Video : NewCloudViews -- Elastera

: NewCloudViews -- Elastera Video: NewCloudViews -- Cloudreach

About CloudHealth Technologies

CloudHealth, the recognized worldwide leader in the growing Cloud Service Management industry, provides integrated reporting, recommendations and active policy management to help companies control the problems associated with "cloud chaos." Our comprehensive platform gives enterprise companies and MSPs the ability to visualize, optimize and govern their cloud and hybrid environments. By providing analysis and deep insight into historical trends, capacity planning, resource optimization and resource automation, CloudHealth enables stakeholders ranging from C-level executives to engineers, cloud specialists, architects, IT directors and LOB managers to improve performance and drive value through their cloud ecosystems. Well-known organizations that rely on CloudHealth's capabilities and expertise include Amtrak, Dow Jones, Acquia, and Sumo Logic, among others. Based in Boston, the company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Meritech Capital Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures. For continuous product updates, industry news and engagement visit us at www.cloudhealthtech.com or follow us @cloudhealthtech.

1 Telecom News, April 24, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005189/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications

Mike O'Connell or Lisa Sorrentino, 617-502-4300

cloudhealth@pancomm.com