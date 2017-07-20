HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announced that it has entered into a strategic joint venture with Industrial3D Corp., a developer of 3D animation, 3D modeling and interactive media, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. ProBility Immersive Technologies is owned 51% by ProBility Media Corp. and 49% by Industrial3D Corp.

ProBility Immersive Technologies will specialize in creating virtual reality and interactive media content for the skilled trades for both ProBility's educational offerings as well as custom production work to support customers' in-house training programs. With the joint venture, ProBility has added a library of intellectual property that encompasses over 200 animations applicable to industries it already serves and enables ProBility to offer expanded subscription services to employers for training and education in the energy and industrial sectors for the first time.

Evan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProBility commented, "Through our acquisition and partnership strategy, ProBility now offers a comprehensive suite of career training, career advancement and compliance tools for over 60 skilled trades. With the aggressive push from the current administration for an expansive apprenticeship program, ProBility is well positioned to benefit from the resulting expected upturn in the markets we serve. The joint venture with Industrial3D will add to and enhance our innovative proprietary technology solutions, including Virtual Reality, Digital Simulation and now 3D Imaging, as we continue to efficiently train students and prepare to meet increasing demand for our services."

"This new effort is expected to propel ProBility into the forefront of high tech vocational education," said Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of ProBility. "Industrial3D's outstanding creative services are used by companies in a wide variety of industries that ProBility already serves, such as energy/oil and gas, manufacturing, medical, and engineering and we've been impressed with their ability to stay on top of, and quickly incorporate, current manufacturing and production trends into their services that help their clients stand out as innovative leaders in their industries."

"Working with ProBility will enable us to introduce and offer our products to a broader audience," stated Beau Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial3D. "ProBility's customer base encompasses a wide range of skilled trades and they will now have access to new education and training technology that has never before been available in the market place."

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, W Marketing, One Exam Prep, LLC, ProBility Safety Academy and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityIT.com, http://www.ProBilityVRware.com, and ProBilityMedia.com.

