RESTON, Va., 2017-07-20 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian, (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading global provider of low-code application development and BPM software, today announced the addition of Blue Prism's industry leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities to its platform. The new product offering, Appian RPA with Blue Prism, brings together leading low-code application development, BPM, and robotic workforce software for the first time as an offering from a single vendor. This offering builds on an already well-established partnership while giving organizations a one-stop-shop for all their enterprise automation needs, especially those that require the highest levels of auditing, security and scalability.



"Appian's platform is now extended with robotic process automation from Blue Prism," said Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian. "Appian and Blue Prism are leaders in their respective markets, and this alliance brings our customers the best of both worlds. We've aligned the products and companies well, and implemented successfully together at major client locations."



Appian RPA with Blue Prism enables greater automation for enterprises. Appian's leading BPM capabilities automate end-to-end business processes. The newly added digital workforce of software robots empowers employees to focus on higher-value work while autonomous multi-skilled software robots perform error-free repetitive tasks.



The low-code application development capabilities offered as part of the new product will allow enterprises to rapidly build modern business applications and bring new products and services to the market quickly. Automated business processes built using the combination of BPM and RPA will underpin these applications and create new efficiencies by intelligently executing actions and tasks that traditionally required manual intervention. Key benefits of Appian RPA with Blue Prism include:



-- One-stop-shop for automation technologies that require the highest levels of auditing, security and scalability. -- Seamlessly combine BPM and RPA capabilities on one platform to achieve higher levels of automation. -- Faster application development without the need for performing time-consuming and costly integration projects. -- Easily scale digital workforces by ensuring smooth and productive collaboration between humans and software robots.



"We share a common vision with Appian," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism. "Together we're looking to drive digital transformations for our joint customers. Imagine a digital workforce that can scale to automate hundreds of tasks, conduct millions of transactions, work across global data centers, all while remaining secure and compliant. These are the capabilities that Appian RPA with Blue Prism brings to the market."



The collaboration brings together two companies ranked as leaders in the field of business process management, low-code application development, and robotic process automation. Forrester ranks Appian as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms, Q2 2016. Blue Prism is ranked as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017 report.



About Appian Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



About Blue Prism Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which operates within the most demanding enterprise administrative environments to automate high-risk, manual, rules-based and repetitive tasks and radically improves agility, efficiency, accuracy and compliance. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Blue Prism's RPA software has executed more than one billion transactions for enterprises including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.



