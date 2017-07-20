Vancouver Island Boasts One of the Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in the World

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A resort in Vancouver Island ranks among the most expensive hotels in the world,according to a survey conducted by Luxury-Hotels.com.

The survey compared the rates of luxury hotels around the globe for the main summer travelmonths of July and August 2017. Specifically, the rankings are based on the minimum nightlyprice a couple will have to spend to stay at a particular hotel or resort

At a minimum rate of $3347 per night, the Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, a luxury tent camp located near Tofino on Vancouver Island's west coast, ranks as the world's eighth most expensive hotel. According to the survey, no other resort is more expensive in North America.

Topping the rankings is the North Island Lodge in the heart of the Seychelles. This luxury private island resort takes the survey's number one spot at a minimum overnight rate of $6695. Another private island resort,Laucala Island Resort, located on the Fijian island of Taveuni, comes in as the runner-up. A minimum nightlyrate of $5700 ranks it second most expensive worldwide.

Following are the 10 most expensive hotels in the world. The rates listed are based on the lowestavailable price a vacationing couple will have to pay to stay in each respective hotel during the months of July and August 2017.

1. North Island Lodge (Seychelles) $6995

2. Laucala Island Resort (Taveuni, Fiji) $5700

3. Khwai River Lodge (Okavango Delta, Botswana) $4710

3. Savute Elephant Camp (Chobe, Botswana) $4710

3. Eagle Island Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana) $4710

6. The Brando (Windward Islands) $3947

7. Fregate Island (Seychelles) $3637

8. Clayoquot Wilderness Resort (Vancouver Island, Canada) $3347

9. The Ranch at Rock Creek (Montana, United States) $3120

10. Le Dune, Forte Village Resort (Sardinia, Italy) $2851

