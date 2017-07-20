United States Chewy Candy Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides detailed overview on the chewing gum and chewy candy market in the US along with its segments. The report covers various aspects such as market size of the US Chewing Gum and Chewy Candy industry and segmentation on the basis flavors, type of gum sold (sugary and sugar-free), type of candies sold and type of flavor used in chewing Gums. The report also entails external trade of chewing gums in the US.

Chewy candies are growing in the US owing to their recent popularity in the working class segment of the population as the concept of on-the-go snacking takes hold of the people. The availability of sugar-free chewy candies combined with a large number of flavors has made chewy candies extremely popular among adults.

Majority of chewy candy consumption comes from adults and this trend led to the chewy candy manufacturers focusing their advertising towards adults along with children. However, the rising sugar prices have dampened the spirit of consumers as it has resulted in a subsequent increase in price of chewy candies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Chewy candy market, 2011-2016



4. US Chewy Market Introduction



5. Supply Chain Analysis of the US chew candy market



6. The US Chewy Market Size



7. The US Chewy Market Segmentation



8. The US Chewy Candy Industry - Consumer Profile



9. Trade Scenario of chewy candies in the US, 2011-2016



10. SWOT Analysis of the US Chewy Candy Market



11. Trends and Development in the US Chewy Candy Market



12. Issues & Challenges in the US Chewy Candy Market



13. Regulatory Landscape in the US Chewy Candy Market



14. Competitive Landscape of the US Chewy Candy Market



15. Future Analysis of Chewy Candy Market in the US, 2017-2021



16. Cause and Effect Relationship in the US Chewy Candy Industry



17. Macro Economic Factors Affecting the US Chewing Gum and Chewy Candy Market



