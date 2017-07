Connected Aircraft Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Ku-Band (by Widebody, Narrowbody, Business Aircraft), by Ka-Band (by Widebody, Narrowbody, Business Aircraft), by Air-to-Ground, by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East / Africa, and North America), and by Key National Market (including the US, China, UK, France, and More)

The connected aircraft market is an area of high forecast growth. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $2.7bn in 2017 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecast growth for the connected aircraft market .

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Key benefits of purchasing this report:

• Learn About the Future Connected Aircraft Industry Outlook- Connected Aircraft regional market forecasts will confirm and underpin your own analysis

• Keep Up to Speed With Connected Aircraft Technologies- Find 3 submarkets within this report- Ku-Band, Ka-Band, and Air-to-Ground, with Ku-Band and Ka-Band forecast by Aircraft Platform (Widebody, Narrowbody, Business)

• Understand the Connected Aircraft Opportunities- See details of Connected Aircraft industry contracts & projects

• Save Time Researching- See the landscape of the market, with profiles of the 10 companies leading this market: Cobham plc, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, Gogo Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Inmarsat plc, Kontron AG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, SITA OnAir, Thales SA.

• Reinforce Your Business Strategy- Substantiate you research proposal with our national market forecasts: Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of APAC), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East/Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America).

• Enhance Your Connected Aircraft Presentations- Find 190+ table & figures that you can utilise to illustrate your analysis of the connected aircraft market

• Maintain An Advantage In Connected Aircraft- Read the latest Connected Aircraft forecasts, which will sustain your competitive edge.

Target readership:

• Aerospace manufacturers

• Research & Development companies

• Those involved in innovation within aerospace

• Consultancies

• Aviation experts

• Leading aerospace companies

• Aircraft manufacturers

• Anyone with an interest in the connected aircraft market

With high growth forecast for this market, the outlook for the connected aircraft market is highly optimistic. Visiongain believes that this market will register strong growth. This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the connected aircraft sector with an interest in IFEC applications and the IoT.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click onhttps://www.visiongain.com/Report/1918/Connected-Aircraft-Market-Report-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:

Administración Nacional de Avianción Civil

Aer Lingus

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeromexico

AgustaWestland

Air Canada

Air Caraibes

Air China

Air Costa

Air Europa

Air France

Air India

Air Serbia

Air Seychelles

Air Transat's

AirAsia

AirAsia India

AirBerlin Group

Airbus

Airbus Corporate Jet Centre (ACJC)

Aircell

Airservices Australia

Alaska Airlines

Alcatel-Lucent

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

AltegroSky

American Airlines

Amjet Executive SA

ANAC

Apple

ARINC Direct

Associated Air Center's

Avianca

Aviaso AG

BAE Systems

Beijing Capital Airlines

Bendix/King

Berkshire Hathaway

Boeing

Bombardier

Bombardier Business Aircraft

British Airways

China Eastern Airlines

China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd

China Southern Airlines

China Telecom Satellite

China Trancomm

Clay Lacy Aviation

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Cobham

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Cobham SATCOM

COM DEV International

Cupcake Digital

Dassault

Dassault Falcon Services Le Bourget

Delta Air Lines

Delta G Design

Delta Private Jets Inc

Deutsche Telekom Group

EAD Aerospace

EASA

Eclipse

El Al

Embraer

Emerging Markets Communications LLC

Emirates

Empire Aviation Group

Etihad Airways

European Aviation Safety Agency

European Union

Eutelsat America Corp

Eutelsat Communications

Federal Aviation Administration

Federal Aviation Authority

Federal Communications Commission

Fiji Airways

Finnair

Flydubai

ForeFlight

Garuda Indonesia

Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE)

Glympse Inc

Gogo Business Aviation

Gogo Inc

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Hainan Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

Heathrow Airport

HNA Group

HNA Technik Co. Ltd

Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell International

Hong Kong Airlines (HKA)

Hubei Ali Jiatai

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Iberia

IBM

Icelandair

IFP

IMG

Inmarsat plc

Intelsat SA

International Airlines Group (IAG)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Intertrust

Iridium Communications Inc

Japan Airlines

Japan Transocean Air

Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB)

Jet Airways

Jet Aviation Geneva

Jet Aviation St. Louis

Jet Centre

JetBlue Airways

Jetex

JRC

KLM

Kontron

Kontron China

Kuwait Airways

Kymeta

LAN Airlines

LeoSat

Libyan Airlines

LiveTV

London City Airport

London City Airport Jet Centre

Lonely Planet

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Technik

Magzter

Malaysia Airlines

Mango Airlines

Myanmar International Airlines

Netflix

NetJets

New York Times

NHK World Premium

Nok Air

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Oman Air

OneWeb Ltd

Orange

Orange Business Services

Pacific Avionics Pty. Ltd

Panasonic

Panasonic Avionics

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Paris-Le Bourget Airport

PATS Aircraft Systems

Philippine Airlines

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Qantas

Qatar Airways

QEST Quantenelektronische Systeme GmbH

Rockwell Collins

roKKi

Rovi Corporation

Row 44

Royal Air Maroc

Royal Jordanian Airlines

RuSat

Sabena Technics

Samsung

Satcom Direct

Satcom1

Saudi Arabian Airlines

SES

Shareco Technologies

Shenzhen Airlines

Sichuan Airlines

Sigfox

Singapore Airlines

SingTel

SITA OnAir

SITA

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Sky Prime Aviation Services

Skymark Airlines

Smiths Microwave

Sony Music Entertainment

South African Airways

Southeast Aerospace

Southwest Airlines

Spafax

Sport 24

Spotify

SriLankan Airlines

StandardAero

STX Entertainment

TAAG Angola Airlines

Tactel AB

TAG Farnborough Airport

TECOM

Teledyne Controls

Telesat

Thai Airways International

Thaicom

Thaicom plc

Thales

Thales Alenia Space

Thales InFlyt Experience

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

The Weather Company

ThinKom Solutions

Thomas Cook Group

T-Mobile

Transaero Airlines

Transasia Airways

TriaGnoSys

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

UTair

ViaSat Inc

Vietnam Airlines

Virgin America

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Australia

Vizocom

Vueling

WestJet

Xiamen Airlines

Zinio

Zodiac Aerospace

Zodiac Inflight Innovations

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com