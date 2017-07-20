

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $323.05 million, or $1.00 per share. This was higher than $243.62 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $5.17 billion. This was up from $4.25 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $323.05 Mln. vs. $243.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.6% -Revenue (Q2): $5.17 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.6%



