Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drill program has commenced at their Bedivere gold project, located in Northwestern Ontario within the Marmion batholith. This initial drill program will consist of approximately 800-1200m in 10-12 holes designed to test approximately 1000m of the gold-bearing structure as well as electromagnetic ("EM") conductive responses delineated by an airborne geophysical survey completed earlier this year.

Surface grab samples from the Traxxin zone graded from trace up to 1281gpt gold (41 ounces), some of which contain impressive visible gold (see Company website for photos). The exposed Traxxin zone is a mineralized pyrite-rich zone of quartz veining and stockwork with intense chlorite and iron carbonate alteration. Where exposed, the mineralized zone ranges from 15m to 40m wide and is at minimum 250m long before being lost under cover to the southwest in swampy conditions and into Bedivere Lake to the northeast.

The EM responses to be drill tested are located further to the south in the volcanic package of rocks. Very little historic work has been recorded in the area making them intriguing exploration targets for follow-up. The Company will release drill results they are received and compiled by Benton's technical team.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

