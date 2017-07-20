CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the Company will spin-off its hemp beer division as a stand-alone public company. In conjunction with the spin-off, NSAV shareholders will be awarded shares in the proposed public entity based upon their holdings in NSAV. The Company has already formed Hemp Beer Inc., a Colorado corporation, and has begun construction of its hemp beer website, http://www.hempbeer.net.

NSAV plans to develop and market a premium line of hemp beer in both the U.S. and China. Two of the world's largest beer consumers. Analysts forecast the global hemp-based foods market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the period 2016-2020.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I have always felt that spin-offs are a great way to enhance shareholder value and it will continue to be a major part of our business model."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "We chose hemp beer to be the Company's first spin-off due to the rapidly growing nature of the industry. NSAV will announce additional details on the spin-off and the hemp beer development shortly."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570- 595-2432) or info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

