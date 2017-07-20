SMYRNA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Franke is introducing to North American clientele its new Pescara Collection, a contemporary family of sinks and faucets with clean lines and a large, open workspace inspired by Italian tradition and its artisan culture. Now available in showrooms nationwide from a global leader in the manufacture of luxury sinks and faucets, Pescara sinks are made from the highest quality Franke stainless steel; exceptionally resistant to staining, rust and corrosion; remarkably durable; and an embodiment of contemporary elegance. Pescara faucets redefine functionality from the inside out, particularly the Semi-Professional model which features an innovative rear-docking spray head.

"Franke envisions the sink and faucet as the center of the kitchen, the appliances we use most often and the point where we congregate most naturally. Our Pescara Collection elevates the sink and faucet experience to its rightful place in the heart of the home," said Oliver Bahr, president, Franke Kitchen Systems North America. "Designed with the simplicity and style of Italian seaside resorts in mind, Pescara delivers true flexibility and flow -- making sink spaces more expansive, water use more environmentally sensitive, and luxury more functional."

Franke Pescara sinks -- available in seven sizes that range from a 14-inch prep sink to a 31-inch single bowl sink --feature 18-gauge Franke stainless steel; tight corners; square drain designs; and Franke's patented integral ledge system that incorporates a shelf grid to create a raised surface, making it easier and more comfortable to work at the sink.

Pescara accessories offer endless practicality for cooking, prepping and cleaning. Consumers can transform Pescara sinks into multifunctional workstations with optional accessories designed for the countertop ledge or integral ledge, including:

Square Drain Cover - Franke's signature square drain cover is more than attractive; it keeps the sink bowl flat so stemware and other dishes don't tip.

Stainless Steel Bottom Grid - Protect your sink against scratches, and ensure easy access to the sink's unique and stylish square drain cover.

Tempered Glass Cutting Board - Prep your meal or use the cutting board as a serving tray for entertaining.

Stainless Steel Sink Butler - Store food scraps, cleaning utensils and more with this unique, vented-bottom bin designed to sit on the countertop ledge and fit perfectly in the corner of the sink.

Dual Purpose Shelf Grid - Use the grid on the integrated ledge to rinse vegetables or as a trivet.

Extra-large colander - Rinse produce or drain pasta with this custom colander.

Franke's award-winning Pescara faucets have architecturally precise lines and are sold in a variety of styles. Pescara's Semi-Professional faucets -- available in three sizes -- feature 360-degree spout swivel ranges and intuitive switches that allow users to easily toggle between full and needle spray. One Pescara Semi-Professional faucet model (available in either satin nickel or polished chrome) features an innovative, dual-function hose: water flows effortlessly from the spout when it's in its magnetic docking station; simply remove the hose from its dock, touch a toggle switch, and it transforms into a spray hose that has extended reach to every corner of the sink. Once finished, simply set the hose back into the dock, and the faucet spray reverts to its original full flow path. This unique feature doubles the spray reach and minimizes the hose length. Additional Pescara faucet styles include: the Prep Faucet with a 360-degree spout swivel range; the Deck Mount Pot Filler with both hot and cold water inputs; and the Wall Mount Pot Filler.

Franke's Pescara sinks are sold exclusively at Franke retailers for an MSRP between $549 and $949 (depending on size). Similarly, Franke's Pescara faucets are sold exclusively at Franke retailers for an MSRP between $395 and $795 (depending on style and finish). For more details on Franke's new Pescara sinks and faucets or to find a store near you, visit www.franke.us/ks.

