The following change will take place in the exchange membership of Garantum Fondkommission AB on the 24th of July, 2017. Garantum Fondkommission AB will expand its current membership to cover the fixed income markets on Nasdaq Helsinki.



The trading identity STGTM in Genium INET will be used for both Stockholm and Helsinki.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Holm at axel.holm@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 60 00.