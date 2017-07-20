SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, today announced the release of the latest upgrades to their Accounting Seed integration. This release includes enhanced support for custom LEDES billing templates, a new transaction disposition feature, and support for the new AdvoLogix user interface.

Law firms can integrate Accounting Seed with AdvoLogix to handle matter-based accounting and gain a 360-degree solution to client-matter accounting needs. The platform's power allows AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed to cohesively interact within the same user experience, without the need to synchronize across different platforms. From an end user's perspective, the AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed integration is like a single application.

The upgrades were developed as a direct response to client needs to help simplify processes and improve functionality. "In our experience, AdvoLogix is exceptionally responsive to the customer's needs and quick to develop solutions," said Bruce Dubin, a senior consultant with Practice Development Partners, one of the companies that works with organizations to implement AdvoLogix. "The direct LEDES export and customization capabilities were ready to go within just a few months after several of our customers had a need for it, rather than the usual never shortening 'wish' list we've seen with traditional desktop products."

AdvoLogix was one of the first legal matter management solutions built from inception in the modern cloud environment and is employed by thousands of legal practitioners worldwide.

About AdvoLogix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix®, is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

