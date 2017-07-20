200-page plan proffers detailed breakdown of Ireland's pathway towards decarbonization and greater energy efficiency by 2050. Key tenet is transition from centralized, fossil-fuel based electricity system to a low carbon power system. Green campaigners criticize plan's lack of ambition.

Ireland yesterday published its National Mitigation Plan, prepared in line with its Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act, 2015, and designed to complement the country's Paris Agreement commitment towards lowering its emissions.

The 200-page document, with a foreword by new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, outlines in great detail the nation's next era of energy engagement through to 2030 and 2050.

However, despite a whole chapter dedicated to decarbonising electricity generation, solar is given relatively short-shrift in the plan, with Ireland's government seemingly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...