

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) Thursday announced a surge in second quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders to $323.05 million from $243.62 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $1 from $0.76 last year.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Quarterly net sales increased to $5.174 billion from $4.245 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.09 billion.



Total steel mill energy costs in the second quarter were comparable to the first quarter and increased approximately $2 per ton compared to the second quarter a year ago.



