CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store Opening in Everett, WA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, announces the opening of another store, this time in South Everett, WA. CPR extends its warmest welcome to Mike Ogunmola, the newest CPR franchisee, and congratulates him on his CPR South Everett store. This is the 7th location to open in the Seattle area.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair South Everett, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/south-everett-wa/

"We are excited to expand CPR's services in Washington state with the opening of the South Everett store," stated Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With his years of professional service in Information Technology, we have no doubt Mike Ogunmola will achieve every success with CPR South Everett."

Everett is the largest city in Snohomish County, Washington. The CPR South Everett store is located in the Everett Mall plaza, South of the Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. The busy area is surrounded by popular department stores, local restaurants and more.

CPR South Everett specializes in repairing a wide range of electronic devices, from iPhones and Android cell phones to most makes and models of tablets, computers, game consoles and more.

Originally from Nigeria, owner Mike Ogunmola came to the United States as a student in 1982 to attend Southern University in Louisiana. He has lived in the Everett area for more than 20 years with his wife and their six children. An avid soccer fan, Mike spends time watching European and African soccer matches and hiking (when the weather permits).

"I am so excited about the opening of the store," says Mike Ogunmola. "This area has been so good to me and my family and I am ready to return the favor with affordable and efficient digital device repair services."

CPR Cell Phone Repair South Everett is located at:

1205 SE Everett Mall Way

Suite C

Everett, WA 98208

Please contact the store at 425-610-4494 or via email: repairs@cpr-southeverett.com.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x616

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair