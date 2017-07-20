MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- (Family Features) When it comes to parenting, there's no one-child-fits-all handbook. There are times when caring for a little one can be a far cry from the snuggles and smiles that make it all worthwhile.

Healthy skin is critical to a baby's long-term health and happiness, and it can impact both baby and family quality of life. Caring for a baby's skin from birth helps avoid skin conditions such as diaper rashes, eczema and other irritations, which are often the source of many sleepless nights.

With these simple tips from the baby and child skin care experts at Mustela, having a happy, healthy baby isn't as challenging as it may seem.

Diaper changing

Aside from the obvious odor-reducing reasons, prompt diaper changes are an important part of keeping your baby healthy. A soiled diaper may be uncomfortable, but even more importantly, it's a breeding ground for bacteria and skin irritation. Keep diaper cream on-hand to treat any irritations that arise and use it on a regular basis to prevent future outbreaks.

Protecting baby's skin

Research has shown that a baby's skin is extremely fragile during the first two years of life, which is when the skin is developing its protective barrier. To help protect and maintain those precious cells that are responsible for a lifetime of healthy skin, Mustela's baby skin care products are formulated with Avocado Perseose, a patented natural ingredient, which protects the natural cellular richness of the skin. Keep baby's skin healthy by moisturizing daily with a lotion such as one from Mustela's four baby lines, which are formulated with natural ingredients to meet the needs of normal, dry, eczema-prone and very sensitive skin types.

Cradle cap

Cradle cap can cause crusty, yellow patches to form on your baby's head that can be a bit unsettling and unsightly, but with a little extra care they can be easily eliminated. The key to keeping your baby's scalp healthy is to prevent cradle cap from the beginning rather than just treat the symptoms. Look for a baby shampoo designed for cradle cap that allows you to massage the scalp and a soft brush to use after bath time to keep your baby's head clean.

Bath time

Bath time is a great opportunity for parents to bond with their baby, even while taking care of necessary business. For some babies, the water can be scary, so be sure to use a cheerful, reassuring tone to soothe nerves. Also ensure your baby is well supported, not only for safety, but for an added sense of security. Though you may think you need to bathe your baby daily, many pediatricians recommend bathing 2-3 times a week to keep skin from becoming dehydrated and protect natural moisture levels. Using a baby micellar water is an easy way to keep skin clean between baths and on-the-go without stripping it of natural protective oils.

Sun protection

Without proper care, harmful sun rays and radiation can affect your child's skin not only now but also in the long-term. Limiting time outside, using sun-blocking shades and applying sunscreen can all help mitigate the risks. Look for sunscreen that is formulated for babies as it can better protect from sun damage without irritating their delicate skin. Consult your pediatrician before using sunscreen on babies younger than 6 months. Also, remember perspiration and water can reduce sunscreen's effectiveness and reapplying at least every two hours offers continuous protection.

