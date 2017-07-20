Facial Recognition Market Growing at 22.53% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Facial recognition market analyst says one trend in the market is integration of facial recognition in video surveillance. Currently, vendors are incorporating facial recognition capabilities in video surveillance systems to help in effective and easy identification of intruders or attackers and enhance the level of security. The increasing instances of intruder threats have created the need for strong security, and governments worldwide are increasing their security budgets.

According to the facial recognition market report, one driver in the market is increasing instances of identity threats. The increasing dependence of end-users on websites and web applications is giving rise to an increasing number of identity and data theft cases. The growing popularity of online gaming and social network websites is also adding to the rising number of identity theft cases. In addition, the increasing complexity of these attacks is driving end-users to implement secure authentication solutions. Thus, there is increased adoption of biometric security solutions.

The following companies as the key players in the global facial recognition market: 3M Cogent, Cognitec Systems, NEC, and Safran. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: ArcSoft, Aurora Computer Services, Aware, FaceFirst, Fulcrum Biometrics, Gemalto, Google, Herta Security, Imagus Technology, KeyLemon, Lathem Time, Luxand, Netatmo, and XiD Technologies.

Global Facial Recognition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global facial recognition market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biometrics solutions, including hardware, software, integrated solutions, and services used in facial recognition systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. One of the major challenges restricting the use of facial recognition systems is the high cost of deployment. Large-scale deployment of facial recognition systems in government departments and airports is a time-consuming process, and they typically have a long sales cycle. In addition, the cost of deployment varies depending on the user requirements. The budget constraints limit the testing of facial recognition solutions.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global fingerprint biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.78% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global fingerprint biometrics marke: Gemalto, BIO-key International, Crossmatch, HID Global, M2SYS Technology, NEC, and OT-Morpho. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Anviz Global, BioEnable, BioLink Solutions, DERMALOG Identification Systems, Diamond Fortress Technologies, Fingerprint Cards, FingerCheck, Fulcrum Biometrics, Futronic Technology Company, IDEX ASA, Inception Technologies, Liteon, Precise Biometrics, SecuGen, Suprema, Trac-Tech, and ZKTeco.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in cybercrime. Cybercrime includes malware, hacking and DoS attacks, computer viruses, fraud, identity theft, harassment and threats, and phishing scams. Cybe attacks by malware, such as Trojans, adware, and worms, are a major concern for businesses and individual consumers. This results in further driving the demand for fingerprint biometrics. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1097677-global-fingerprint-biometrics-market-2017-2021.html.

