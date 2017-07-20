CloudSense and Axsy Launch Retail KICK to Digitize Retailers' Offline Experience

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense, the Salesforce-native omnichannel commerce platform, and Axsy, the world's leading offline-first mobile app for sales, today announced the launch of Retail KICK, a new cloud-based solution built to digitize retailers' offline customer experiences, both in-store and in the field.

Limited integration between digital and offline offerings mean today's retailers face a battle to translate the slick, personalized service customers receive online to their offline offerings. Designed and built in the cloud, Retail KICK gives retailers the power to transform for the age of digital commerce by digitizing their retail offering and delivering the connected omnichannel experience today's consumers expect.

Richard Britton, CloudSense CEO, said, "I'm delighted our partnership with Axsy has come to fruition with this best in class solution. By marrying the power of our technologies we have created a solution that will enable retailers to link their digital and retail offerings and provide a seamless, coherent customer journey across channels."

The CloudSense Platform's digital commerce capabilities enable customers to bundle products, offer intelligent pricing and manage long running service subscriptions. By combining these attributes with Axsy's number one point of sale application for mobile in the cloud, the companies have built a powerful mobile application that maximizes agent selling power, wherever they are.

The solution heralds an exciting future where retailers can deliver a premium in-store experience by providing customer agents with an in-depth knowledge of customers' likes, dislikes and previous shopping behaviors, along with the ability to take payment anywhere. Sanjay Sondhi, Axsy CEO commented, "Just by equipping customer agents with a mobile device and an app, retailers will ensure employees have all the information they need to deliver a personalized experience at their fingertips."

And, with offline and payment capabilities, agents will not only have the ability to offer customers personalized advice both in-store and in the field -but accept payments too. Sanjay Sondhi continued, "Retail KICK will not only revolutionize the offline experience for customers, but by enabling field agents to sell accurately anywhere, it will transform businesses' digital selling across channels and maximize their revenues in the process."

For more information visit: http://www.cloudsense.com/retail-kick

About Axsy

Axsy is a PCI DSS certified Cloud Mobile Point-of-Sale service that integrates with your enterprise systems enabling the delivery of omni channel retail experiences. Axsy was incorporated in 2013, and raised its Series A investment from Rogers Venture Partners and Vulcan Capital. The company is headquartered in the UK with offices in London, Toronto and San Francisco. For more information please see axsy.com

About CloudSense

CloudSense is a global leader in Salesforce-native, industry-specific omnichannel commerce applications. The CloudSense Platforms enable customer-centric companies worldwide to transform the way they sell, delivering the capabilities they need to efficiently provide seamless one-to-one omnichannel customer experiences.

With offices across the world and customers in 26 countries and counting, CloudSense is growing quickly. Both our platform and people have been recognized for their excellence by numerous awards. To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com.