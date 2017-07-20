EXCHANGE NOTICE 20.7.2017 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 21.7.2017



1 structured bond issued by SG ISSUER will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 21.7.2017. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 20.7.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 21.7.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 21.7.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii SG ISSUER. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639039