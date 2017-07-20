SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

In our press release dated May 18, 2017, we stated that we had completed the necessary bridge financing and that our intention was to pay off the issued convertible notes in cash instead of allowing them to convert. We are now pleased to announce a settlement agreement with Luke Hoppel (holder of the first note coming due), for a cash payment in lieu of any conversion. The amount remains the same as stated in the original note, but will now be paid in 3 equal amounts on August 1st, 10th and 20th.

Also we would like to announce that we recently sold two more properties of our Michigan portfolio, with 6 remaining.

"The Company has not issued any conversion shares since March 31, 2016 and we remain steadfast in our position to pay off notes in cash, in order to avoid conversion and dilution," says Jan Telander President & CEO.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

