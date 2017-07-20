CPR Cell Phone Repair Opens New Store in Beaufort, SC

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, announces a new store opening in Beaufort, SC. CPR Cell Phone Repair extends its sincerest congratulations to Dr. Tom Miller on this achievement, and is pleased to welcome him to the CPR franchise family.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Beaufort, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/beaufort-sc.

"It's wonderful to expand into Beaufort, SC, with the opening of this store," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We feel confident that Dr. Miller will be a valuable asset to the CPR network, and we look forward to working with him to bring CPR's repair service to the Beaufort, SC area."

Beaufort, SC is located on Port Royal Island, one of the state's acclaimed coastal Sea Islands. Both residents and tourists alike flock to the area to enjoy all that the Low Country has to offer, including historic cityscapes, a rich cultural heritage, and one of a kind cuisine. CPR Beaufort is located in a small shopping center adjacent to the Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

As a respected physician, Dr. Tom Miller has been providing care and support to the Beaufort community for decades. He looks forward to transitioning his services from health care to digital device repair.

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new endeavor," says Dr. Miller."I look forward to continuing to help the people of Beaufort, just in a different way."

CPR Beaufort provides fast and affordable repair services for everything from broken smartphones to damaged tablets to malfunctioning computers. CPR Beaufort offers free, no obligation estimates on repair costs and honors the CPR Limited Lifetime Warranty.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Beaufort is located at:

129 Burton Hill Rd Unit N

Beaufort, SC 29906

Please contact the store at 843-593-9033 or via email: repairs@cpr-beaufort.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/beaufort-sc.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017, CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x616

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair