REDDE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

REDDE PLC ("Company")

20th July 2017

Purchase of Own Shares

The Company today purchased 1,280,672 of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £1.53 per Ordinary Share which they hold, from today, as treasury shares in accordance with paragraphs (a) and (b) of subsection 724(5) of the Companies Act 2006 ("Treasury Shares").

It is intended that these Treasury Shares will be used to satisfy options awarded in 2014 under the Company's share save scheme and which become exercisable from 1st August 2017 over a total of 1,280,672 of Ordinary Shares.

At 20th July 2017 the Company's capital consisted of 303,982,031 Ordinary Shares in issue; excluding the 1,280,672 Treasury Shares the Company has 302,701,359 Ordinary Shares with voting rights in issue which number may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries Redde plc

Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Oakley - Chief Financial Officer Tel: 01225 321134 Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Liz Bowman Tel: 0207 397 8900 N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Taylor Tel: 0207 496 3000 Square1 Consulting

David Bick

Brian Alexander Tel: 0207 929 5599

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Redde Group of companies ("Group") provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and its activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remained mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services to ensure they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses where appropriate.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.