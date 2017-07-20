Global Industrial Encoder Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.13% by 2021 - Increased Use of Advanced Technology Equipment in Industries

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Encoder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial encoder market to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Encoder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is displaying the status of a system through LED. Encoders have an in-built LED that indicates the exact status of the equipment on which they are mounted. This LED displays alignment, quality, limit detection, and alarm. There are four lights through which the encoders show the status of any equipment.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased use of advanced technology equipment in industries. Industries across the world have become extremely competitive. Several regional vendors, internationally well-established vendors, and new start-ups have made this competition stronger. In such conditions, the industries require high-end technology equipment to gain a competitive edge over the other players in the market. For enabling this, every day the changing technology makes different players to choose the best equipment in accordance with their requirements.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is contamination of encoders. Encoders are ideal for use in all types of environments, whether the environment is normal or harsh. The materials used for making industrial encoders are extremely prone to corrosion as they are deployed in different humid and dust-related operations. For example, in automotive industries, the automobiles are washed with water, the painting is done on the automobiles, and services are provided to the already manufactured automobiles.

Key vendors



Baumer

BEI Sensors

Dynapar

OMRON

Rockwell Automation



Other prominent vendors



FAULHABER

HEIDENHAIN

Hengstler

Ifm

Maxon motor

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by technology



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis

