

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Corp., the air conditioning company, is laying off 338 employees at a factory in Indianapolis on Thursday, the six-month anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.



As president-elect, Trump had boasted of having worked out a deal with the company to prevent jobs at the Carrier factory from moving to Mexico.



Carrier said Thursday that approximately 300 employees will leave the company this week as part of a previously announced plan to relocate fan coil manufacturing production lines. The positions will be shifted to Mexico.



The employees include more than 30 associates who have chosen to take advantage of the company's Employee Scholar Program and pursue degree programs, according to the company.



Carrier noted that the transition will impact approximately 600 Indianapolis jobs over the next several months, but added that the impacted employees will have an opportunity for employment across UTC's manufacturing operations.



An additional 290 employees are planned to be terminated on December 22, just three days before Christmas.



However, Carrier also said it continues to honor its 2016 commitment to employ approximately 1,100 associates in Indianapolis.



'As announced in November, this includes headquarters and engineering jobs and more than 800 employees supporting our world-class gas furnace manufacturing center.'



Carrier previously announced in 2016 that it was planning to shed 2,100 jobs from its Indianapolis factory.



But in late November 2016, Carrier said it has negotiated an agreement with the incoming Trump administration. Accordingly, the company added that it will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis, in addition to retaining engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs.



