The "Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report (8th Edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

With updates on all top vendors, this report enables any operational payments company who is about to purchase a payments processing engine to make informed decisions on options. This report, unlike many with just a narrative, compares vendors, products and customer feedback and presents it objectively side by side and scored so you can decide what is best for you. We do not tell you which is the best, we inform you of the facts and you decide.

This report examines players in the market that are both challengers, who can be viewed as real players and competitors against the legacy systems, and the leaders that own the lion's share of the card payments market. We already see many start-ups and competitors entering this market as the new products and channels (especially ecommerce) develop over the coming years and become real and viable major vendors for banks and processors worldwide. We have focused the report on credible vendors, rather than fad/hype players, which have products that mainstream banks and processors can reasonably utilise for core business. We have not attempted to report on embryonic yet promising new players as mainstream organizations would typically utilise these companies/products for pilot and niche trials of which the requirements criteria are completely different to those applied here.

Some New Entrants in this report have rapidly progressed in the last few years and then have hit some material growth pain points. Some others appear to be of sound pedigree and are gaining a sustainable customer base. We look forward to welcoming more vendors to subsequent editions of this report, and have two New Entrants who are already preparing for profiles for our next report. They are credible in their home countries/geographies and now have investment for major international expansion. By the time next year's report is published they will have sufficient international references to qualify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Snapshot

2. Report Summary

3. Method

4. Assessment Criteria

5. Product and Company Reviews

6. Product and Company Summary

Companies Mentioned

ACI

BPC

Compass Plus

Diebold Nixdorf

Euronet

FIS

HPS

Lusis

NCR Corporation

OmniPayments LLC (Opsol)

OpenWay

RS2

Tieto

Worldline

Related Topics: E-Business, Credit Cards