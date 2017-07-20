

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer sentiment unexpectedly deteriorated in July, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index for the euro area fell to -1.7 from -1.3 in June, which was the highest since April 2001. Economists had forecast a score of -1.2 for July.



The corresponding index for the EU fell by 0.1 points to -2.3.



The final figures are scheduled to released along with the economic sentiment data on July 28.



