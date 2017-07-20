Global Event Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.86% by 2021 - High Cost of Operation & Competitive Pricing are Key Challenges Facing the Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Event Logistics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global event logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Event Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advancement in event logistics. The use of upgraded technologies in event logistics services is likely to increase during the forecast period. A range of services, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) for event inventory tracking, GPS-enabled transportation trucks for tracking, bar coding, and MIS-related services, are provided by event logistics firms.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost reduction through event logistics service providers. Infrastructure building for logistics is a capital-extensive process, and there is long term investment blockage. Therefore, logistics services are outsourced by various organizers of event and event management companies to decrease operational costs. Outsourcing supply chain and other logistics related services of their operations to event logistics service provider vendors, allows entertainment events, trade fair and other event organizers to improve the business efficiency by focusing on their core competencies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of operation and competitive pricing. With the increase in demand for value-added services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions in the event logistics market, the industry is becoming highly competitive in terms of pricing of services. Vendors in the global event logistics market are under continuous pressure from customers to keep the prices low. Due to instability of fuel prices, profits from fixed-term contracts with customers have reduced. Customers are demanding lower rates while renewing contracts.

Key vendors



DHL International

DB Schenker



Kuehne + Nagel



UPS

Agility

Rhenus Logistics

Other prominent vendors



ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR GROUP

CHARLES KENDALL

Chaucer Logistics Group

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Introduction



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by type of event



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Key leading countries



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



