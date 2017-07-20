Underfloor Heating Market Worth 4.23 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new report "Underfloor Heating Market by Component (Heating Cables, Heating Mats, Sensor & Thermostat, Heating Pipes, Manifolds), Type (Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Underfloor Heating System Market was valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the underfloor heating market include tax credit program, automation in industrial, commercial and residential sectors, and increasing awareness about benefits of underfloor heating systems.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 64 Market Data Tables and35 Figures spread through143 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Underfloor Heating Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/underfloor-heating-market-167464533.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



New installation to lead the underfloor heating market in the coming years

New installation held a major share of the underfloor heating market than other equipment in 2016. Underfloor heating is used for various applications, and there are prospects to use it in large-scale commercial properties in both new housing developments and new business premises. It has become the most popular choice of space heating for new build properties because of the significant growth of renewable energy systems. The underfloor heating system operates with a low-flow temperature, which can be easily achieved. It is being used largely in the development of flats and apartments, which are mainly suited to this type of heating system.

Market for hydronic systems to witness a high growth in the near future

Hydronic radiant heating systems are ideal for those homes that already use a water heater as the energy can be diverted to the floor in an efficient manner. In the hydronic underfloor heating system, heated water is propelled from a boiler through a link of tubing underneath the floor. Heat is conducted to the surface of the floor by hot water, and from there, radiant energy is emitted to the room. The system is controlled by one or more thermostats which control the manifold and boiler as required. Also, the hydronic underfloor heating system is suitable for most floor finishes such as carpet, ceramic, engineered and solid wood, laminate, stone, and vinyl. Including all of these benefits, it is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=167464533

Residential application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth rate of the underfloor heating market in the residential application is mainly due to the growth in the self-build trend and custom-build trend in the domestic sector wherein house owners are involved in the specification of their new homes and are willing to invest more at the initial level to appreciate long-term benefits. The trend toward simple styling with clean, uncluttered lines, and open-plan living has supported the demand for invisible underfloor heating systems, particularly in kitchens and in bathrooms. For these areas, there are underfloor heating systems specifically designed for use under stones and ceramic tiles. Owing to all these trends, the underfloor heating market is showing an impressive growth.

The underfloor heating market in Europe held the largest share in 2016

The market is growing rapidly because Europe is moving toward a low-carbon economy and because of the increased awareness about environmental and energy efficiency concerns. Also, higher levels of insulation, driven by regulatory requirements and government initiatives are contributing to a reduction in the overall heating load, making underfloor heating a more practical and efficient heating solution in Europe.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=167464533

Leading players operating in the underfloor heating market include Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Uponor Corporation (Finland), Emersion Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International (US), and Robert Bosch (Germany). Pentair PLC (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Nexans S.A. (France).

Browse Related Reports

HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type (Heating (Heat Pump, Furnace), Ventilation (Air Filter, Dehumidifier, Air Purifier), Cooling (Room AC, Unitary AC, Chiller)), Software & Services, Implementation Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvac-system-market-202111288.html

HVAC Controls Market by System (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity & Integrated Controls), Component (Sensors and Controllers & Controlled Devices), Revenue Source (HVAC Controls & BEMS), Application, and Geography - Global Trend and Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-hvac-controls-market-130456761.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets