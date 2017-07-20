OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
20 July 2017
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
For further information please contact:
Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663
